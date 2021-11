Police were called to the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area just before 10 a.m. for reports of a woman in her 60s hit by a vehicle. (The Canadian Press - image credit)

A woman is dead after being struck by a driver in Toronto's downtown core on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area just before 10 a.m. for reports of a woman in her 60s who had been hit by a vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Policie say the driver remained at the scene.

The traffic services unit has taken over the investigation.