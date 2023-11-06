Woman’s Date Ditches Her After She Runs Up Huge Tab & The Internet Is Divided

@equanaaa / TikTok

There's already enough awkwardness on first dates, and that's multiplied ten-fold when the check arrives. You know what I'm talking about—whether you're all about the fake wallet grab or insist on splitting.

That debate is heating up even more now after an Atlanta-based woman says her date ditched her before the bill arrived, Today reports. Here's the variable in that equation, though: she ordered 48 oysters, potatoes, and crab cakes, in addition to several drinks.

In a now-viral TikTok, @equanaaa explains that because she "was bored" and "had some time," she agreed to a date with a guy at her favorite oyster place, Fontaine’s. The restaurant was hosting a special on a dozen oysters for $15, inspiring her to order 48 oysters, along with other food.

"When the fourth one came out he was looking at me crazy," she said the video. "I’m like, ‘Baby, you invited me out, and I'mma eat. I was coming anyway. I ain’t gon’ lie; now I wouldn’t had did all that, but I did all that."

While Fontaine's general manager Kelcey Flanagan told Rolling Stone that it wasn't uncommon for customers to take advantage of the oyster special, she was "impressed" with Equana's ability to "put it away."

"I will say, it had been a minute since I had a single female eat that many," Flanagan told the outlet. Her date, however, wasn't quite as dazzled. After she ordered an entrée and several lemon drop martinis on top of the oysters, he disappeared and never came back.

"He was going to the bathroom and never come back? I’m like, hold on. It’s been 10, 20, 30 minutes," Equana said in the video. The pair reportedly swapped texts afterwards in which he said he had asked her to drinks only and offered to send money for the cocktails.

Naturally, the TikTok comment section popped off. "Idk what’s worse, the 48 oysters as an APPETIZER or the insane slurping and smacking 😂," one user wrote. Another chimed in, "The way I would’ve dislocated my ankle tryna get out there."

"I would have bounced too and the tab would have been the least of my concern," another person wrote.

