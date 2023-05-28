Woman crushed when wreck sends cement bags flying off overpass, California cops say

A freak accident on a San Diego freeway left a woman in her 70s dead, the California Highway Patrol told news outlets.

A small truck hauling construction equipment and bags of cement crashed on an Interstate 805 off-ramp, overturning and spilling its load, at about 1 p.m. Friday, May 26, CHP officers told KSWB.

The wreck sent cement bags flying off the overpass onto Highway 52 below, officers told KNSD. Some of the bags crashed through the windshield of an eastbound Mercedes Benz SUV, killing a woman in the passenger seat.

The drivers of the Mercedes and truck were unhurt, according to the station.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the bizarre incident, CHP officers told KFMB.

The fatal crash closed the highway connector for several hours, the station reported.

