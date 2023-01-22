Woman in critical condition after Ahuntsic-Cartierville fire

The fire took place in a building on Gouin Boulevard in the Ahuntsic district. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Montreal police are investigating after a fire last night in an apartment building in the city's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough sent one woman to hospital.

Police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils says firefighters were called to the building on Gouin Boulevard near du Pont Street at around 10 p.m.

Chèvrefils says no other people were injured, and there don't appear to be any criminal elements behind the fire.

But she says police are investigating because of the serious injury to the 75-year-old woman and because the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.