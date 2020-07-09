Woman considers ending relationship over boyfriend’s ‘ludicrous’ request: 'I am concerned for his sanity'

A 25-year-old woman took to Reddit to seek relationship advice after her boyfriend became obsessed with a “ludicrous” business idea.

In a post written on the subreddit r/relationship_advice, user throwa_souptube explained how her boyfriend won’t stop asking her to invest in his “soup tube” business idea.

‘I couldn’t believe what I was hearing’

“The idea, if you can call it that, is to construct a series of tubes throughout the city that leads to centralized soup kitchens,” she explained. “For a monthly subscription, a customer can ‘subscribe to a tube of soup,’ and a tube extension would be built off the nearest mainline tube and directly into the customer apartment or home.”

When her boyfriend revealed his business idea, throwa_souptube said she “couldn’t believe what [she] was hearing.”

“Obviously, the idea is completely insane,” she said. “The notion that the city would authorize somebody to construct a series of tubes everywhere that carry soup into homes is of course ludicrous. And even if such an initiative were approved, the costs for such an operation would be ludicrous.”

‘It is starting to drive me up the wall’

Though throwa_souptube has made it clear that she thinks her boyfriend’s business idea is nuts, she said that he continues to ask her for money.

“It is starting to drive me up the wall,” she said. “First, I am at a loss as to how he can believe such a stupid idea is worthwhile. Second, it is really … annoying to be asked on a daily basis to invest in a system of soup tubes. Third, I am also concerned for his sanity.”

“I would like some advice as to how I can reason with him, or whether I should even continue this relationship,” she added.

‘You are not in a romantic relationship; you are in an extended infomercial’

On Twitter, where throwa_souptube’s question was crossposted, people were dumbfounded by the unrealistic idea of “soup tubes.”

“Has the boyfriend thought about the fact that he will only be able to sell one type of soup, otherwise all the flavors will mix together in the soup main,” one person asked.

Many people also pointed out that throwa_souptube’s boyfriend was acting like a child.

“This is a brilliant idea, for a five-year-old,” one person commented.

“I’m 100% certain that she’s dating Homer Simpson,” another user joked.

