Woman confronts man after he allegedly took ‘creepy’ photos of beachgoers in bikinis: ‘Delete them all right now’

A video has been circulating on Reddit of a woman confronting a man after she saw him allegedly take photos of other women sunbathing on the beach.

The event, which allegedly took place at Fort Meyers Beach in Florida, comes amid a string of news stories involving men taking photos of women in public without their consent. In April, a woman on TikTok claimed that a man had snapped a photo of her while she was working out at a gym. Earlier this month, another TikTok went viral after a woman confronted a “creepy” guy she claimed had been taking photos of her at an airport.

In this new video, the woman behind the camera not only thought she saw the man take a non-consensual photo of her, but also of other female beachgoers. She started filming as she walked over to two men sitting under an umbrella together, looking at their phones.

“I would like to see you delete my pictures that you took of me and to delete all these other women’s pictures that you’re taking,” she said in the clip.

One of the men unlocked his phone to reveal a photo of a woman standing by the water in a bikini with her back to the camera.

“Delete them all right now,” the woman told him. “All of them.”

The woman then took the man’s phone and scrolled through his recent photos, deleting multiple images of women at the beach.

After she deleted each photo, the man asked, “What else?”

“Where’s the one of me?” the woman replied.

The video ends without the woman finding a photo of herself on the man’s phone.

While Reddit commenters were quick to point out that there’s technically no law against taking photos of people in public, others defended the woman and said that those photographed had a right to feel uncomfortable.

“Lots of things aren’t illegal but they’re frowned upon,” one poster said. “Both this dude and airport dude deleted that s*** and listened to the women because they knew they were in the wrong.”

“It’s creepy,” another added.

“This is the second video like this I’ve seen today,” a third wrote. “Is this a trend?”

We definitely hope not.

