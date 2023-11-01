Woman completes 1,000-mile national parks walking challenge

A woman has raised almost £10,000 by walking 1,000 miles (1,609km) across all 10 of England's national parks in 10 weeks.

Jen Lowthrop set off on 19 August from Northumberland and finished on Monday in the Peak District.

Ms Lowthrop, from Matlock, Derbyshire, believes she is the first person to have walked across all 10 parks.

The 38-year-old, chair of the Peak District National Park Foundation, wanted to raise funds for the charity.

Ms Lowthrop walked across all 10 parks - Northumberland, the North Yorkshire Moors, the Yorkshire Dales, the Lake District, the Broads, the South Downs, the New Forest, Dartmoor, Exmoor and the Peak District.

She was joined throughout by her three-year-old rescue dog Cookie, as well as some national park rangers, friends and family - and at one point, Kelvin Fletcher, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 and now owns a farm in the Peak District.

They crossed the finish line at Callow Hall in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, where they were greeted by family and friends and others who supported their journey.

Ms Lowthrop said: "I thought, this is a chance to not only raise money for the Peak District foundation, but also raise awareness of all our national parks and why we need to look after them, why they're important to our physical and mental wellbeing and learn more myself about each of our national parks.

"I wanted it to be bigger than your average challenge, but something that felt just about manageable."

Ms Lowthrop, a freelance charity consultant, walked between about 80 and 100 miles at each park over five to seven days, then took a rest day before moving on to the next location.

As well as several blisters and falls, she also had to take a week-long break when Cookie sustained a paw injury.

"It was emotional," Ms Lowthrop added. "I was crying and I don't know if they were tears of joy or sadness, I think it was a combination of both.

"I'm so excited that it's over, but also quite sad it's over, but mainly I'm just so thankful to have all these amazing people in my life that have supported me along the way."

