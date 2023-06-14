Woman comes home to discover apartment locks have been changed without warning: ‘I don’t have a key to that’

Cadigan Smith (@cadigansmith), a student at the University of Michigan Law School, came home to her new apartment to find an unwelcome surprise: Someone had changed the locks without warning.

Smith chronicled her lock saga in a series of TikToks on her page, starting with the initial discovery. Her apartment lock had previously been electronic, but when she came home one day, she was shocked to see that someone had changed the lock to a traditional manual key version.

@cadigansmith My door was the only lock changed sooooo Also my meds are in there as well as everything else I own and I work tomorrow morning 😭 ♬ original sound – cadigan

Some commenters wondered if she had failed to pay her rent on time (which Smith disputed in a later video, explaining she paid her first month’s rent plus “thousands of dollars in security deposits already,”) thus risking eviction, while others noted that without prior written notice, her landlords could not do anything to her dwelling.

“Former leasing agent here, ummmm they have to give you notice that they plan to do anything to your dwelling in writing,” said @edsmeowarketplace.

@cadigansmith Replying to @Merp Prem im the most mad about my prescriptions being in there!! The last time I was able to take them was Thursday night and insurance isnt approving a refill ♬ original sound – cadigan

Smith was supposed to receive new keys so she would have access to the apartment, but never received them and that was that. When she tried to submit a claim for help, Smith was told the company would be charging her a “lockout fee” and that someone named Lewis would be bringing her a key. Because she had to go to work, Smith asked the have the key placed in her friend’s nearby apartment.

Not only did the key never arrive, but Smith told her followers that her prescription medications were in the apartment that she couldn’t get to and her insurance wouldn’t approve a refill, so she went without them for several days as well.

Eventually, Smith posted a video showing she had finally received a new key to her apartment after days of living with a friend — but there was still a teeny, tiny problem: the shower was completely missing.

And it was the shower that was the key to solving this mystery, because then Smith revealed what had happened.

Apparently, when she signed her lease, no one told her that the apartment would be having renovations done. The contractors started working on the apartment while she was out of it, and then changed the locks to protect their tools.

@cadigansmith Replying to @Missy Lachman the story wasn’t very clear to me but it all boils down to: I was supposed to have access but I did not from Friday-Monday, and the change in lock was related to contractors. ♬ original sound – cadigan

However, it does appear that Smith may be entitled to some kind of tenant’s compensation after being locked out of her apartment for almost a full week.

According to the Michigan 2021 Practical Guide for Tenants & Landlords, a tenant cannot legally sign a lease unless the rental property is “fit for habitation by humans.” The guide doesn’t specify if having a working shower qualifies as a requirement for human habitation, but one could assume that’s a safe bet.

“The rental property must meet some minimum level of standard so as not to expose the occupants to unreasonable health risks,” the guide outlined. “This implied duty cannot be modified or waived.”

And while the handbook outlines what to do if a tenant discovers something that needs repairing and the landlord fails to repair it, it doesn’t specially outline what to do if renovations take place without the tenant’s knowledge, as Smith’s situation seemed to be. The guide still seems to indicate Smith deserves compensation, because it also noted: “If the landlord has failed to make necessary repairs, either withhold the rent and deposit it into an escrow account OR pay for the repair and deduct the cost from the rent.”

While Smith solved the mystery, commenters warned that she should demand rent money and the lockout fee back, and also address the obvious safety concerns the situation raised.

“That’s super unsafe…any man of those workers can come in…ever watch a crime show,” cautioned @hlcay.

“They changed the locks to protect them from…you? Who lives there? Who protects you from them with a key? Like huh?” asked @katie_mccu.

“I’d check for hidden cameras,” warned @haileyfriton.

