Woman claims ex-husband played a part on the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s missing husband

The popular Netflix documentary Tiger King not only helped make Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin a household name, it also brought renewed attention to the unsolved disappearance of her ex-husband Don Lewis in 1997. On Wednesday’s 48 Hours: Suspicion, correspondent Richard Schlesinger investigated claims that Baskin had a hand in Lewis’s disappearance, and shared new information in the case.

Kenny Farr was a handyman who worked for Baskin and Lewis at their animal sanctuary for years. His ex-wife Trish Farr-Payne claims that he had a hand in Lewis’s disappearance. She told Schlesinger that just prior to Lewis’s disappearance being reported, Farr came home with his van filled with guns belonging to Lewis. She also claimed that he purchased a larger freezer with a padlock at the time, and that it disappeared about a week after Lewis went missing.

“I knew deep down that Kenny has some part in Don's not ever coming back,” said Farr-Payne. “I knew then, for sure.”

Farr-Payne also claimed Farr was abusive. In fact, it was after an incident in which she left him and he threatened her, that she claims he essentially confessed.

Farr-Payne recalled, “He said, ‘If you try to leave me again, I'm going to put you in the [meat] grinder, like I did Don."

Both Farr and Baskin refused to be interviewed for the special investigation, but both released statements claiming that all the accusations are fabricated and false.

Baskin is set to appear on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

48 Hours: Suspicion airs Wednesday’s at 10 p.m. on CBS.

Watch as ‘American Ninja Warrior’ contestant overcomes adversity and becomes first to complete qualifying course:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.