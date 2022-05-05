Woman was choked, run over and left to die, Colorado cops say. Man faces murder charge

Hours passed before an unconscious woman who had been choked and run over by a vehicle in a parking lot in Colorado was discovered. The woman died six weeks later, and now police have arrested a man the woman had just met.

Aurora police found a woman with “serious injuries” in a parking lot at 4:30 a.m. March 4.

She told officers she had met a man who drove her to the lot and choked her until she was unconscious. He then pushed her out of his vehicle and ran her over, according to a May 4 news release from police.

The man then left her in the parking lot, police said.

The woman, police said, was hospitalized several times following the incident. She died from her injuries on April 19, and the homicide unit took over the investigation, the release said. The woman’s name has not been released.

Jordan Howard, 24, was arrested on May 3 and charged with first degree murder, according to jail records.

Investigators believe there may be additional people who have been assaulted by Howard, and urge them to contact police at 303-739-6714.

Aurora is about 10 miles east of Denver.

