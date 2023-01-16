Woman and child die as car strikes pedestrians before hitting Jaguar dealership

A woman and a child have died have after a car hit pedestrians before crashing into the wall of a Jaguar dealership.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called shortly after 8.30am on Monday to a report that a white Audi had hit the Vertu Jaguar Leeds dealership in Scott Hall Road, Leeds.

A woman and a child, believed to have been pedestrians who were hit by the car before it collided with the wall, were found injured at the scene.

Both were pronounced dead a short time later, a force spokesman said.

The spokesman said the driver of the Audi was arrested.

Forensic officers outside the car dealership (Danny Lawson/PA)

He is being treated for injuries which are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we are working to support the family of the woman and child involved.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but are keen to speak to anyone else who has witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to it.

“We would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of this collision to check their dashcam footage.”