Woman charged with letting man into flat during CB; warrant of arrest issued for man who skipped court

SINGAPORE — A 25-year-old woman was charged in court on Friday (14 August) with allowing a man into her house to study during the circuit breaker period. Meanwhile, a warrant of arrest was issued for the man, who failed to show up in court.

Mika She Yuan Wei, a Malaysian, is accused of allowing Chiew Chin Wooi, also 25, into her residence at Edgedale Plains, on 8 and 9 May, to study and take an examination. She is said to have done so between 8.40am and 4.50pm on 8 May, and 9.35am and 4.40pm on 9 May.

She faces two charges of allowing a person who does not live in the same residence into her flat for this alleged breach.

After allegedly allowing Chiew into her house on the second day, She purportedly met another person, an Ang Hui Shian, at Punggol Waterway Point. She is said to have met Ang between 4.45pm and 6pm to pass her a birthday gift.

She was charged for meeting a person outside of her residence in relation to this alleged meeting. It is unclear if Ang had been dealt with for involvement in the incident.

She’s plead guilty mention has been fixed for 24 September.

Man did not return to Singapore

During She’s arraignment on Friday, a Ministry of Health prosecutor told the court that the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said that Chiew has not returned to Singapore. His whereabouts were not revealed in court.

District Judge Adam Nakhoda then issued a warrant of arrest for Chiew.

Chiew was expected to be charged with three counts under the Infectious Diseases Act and three counts under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

These are related to leaving his residence, not wearing a mask while outside of his residence, and possibly exposing others to the risk of contracting the disease.

If convicted of any circuit breaker breach, She will face up to six months in jail or a maximum fine of $10,000.

