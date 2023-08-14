Oxford woman charged with murder two years after man found dead in the river

Parson’s Pleasure Bathing Place

A woman is to appear in court charged with the murder of a man whose body was found in the River Cherwell two years ago.

Javier Martin Carreno, 30, was pulled from Parson’s Pleasure Bathing Place in Oxford on July 26, 2021.

On Saturday, detectives from Thames Valley Police charged Scarlet Blake, 25, with murder.

Blake, previously known as Alice Wang, was also charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, criminal damage and theft.

Thames Valley Police said the other charges were not related to Mr Carreno’s death.

She will appear at Oxford magistrates’ court on Monday.

The investigation into Mr Carreno’s death followed an inquest in July last year when the coroner returned a narrative verdict.

The hearing was told the 30-year-old had been on a night out in the city centre on July 24 2021, two days before his body was discovered.

‘This is a complex investigation’

Senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Jon Capps, said: “This is a complex investigation and we still need help from the public.

“If you were in the vicinity of Parson’s Pleasure, South Park Road, or cycle paths around the river in the early hours or morning of Sunday July 25 2021, please get in touch.

“It may be that you were on your way to work or out for a morning run and saw something that you now think could be useful to us that you have not reported to us yet.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem to you, could be vital to us, so please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as our investigation continues, and members of the public should feel free to approach them if they want to provide information.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.