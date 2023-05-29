Woman charged after man struck by car in Kuujjuaq dies

Nunavik police say a 32-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle in Kuujjuaq on May 12 at around 3 a.m.

Soon after, a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident crashed into the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services office, according to Capt. Patrice Abel of the Nunavik Police Service.

Abel identified the person killed as Jaico Suppa Agnatuk, 32. He was found on Ford Road, in the old town neighborhood of Kuujjuaq.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested near the scene of the crash.

Kitty Suppa Agnatuk is charged with impaired driving causing death and leaving the scene of an accident, Abel said. She appeared in court Wednesday and will remain in custody until her next court appearance July 7.

Nunavik police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News