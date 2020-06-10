Woman charged for leaving hotel for 9 days despite serving Stay-Home Notice

The Woodlands Checkpoint building. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — A Singaporean woman was charged on Wednesday (10 June) with breaching her Stay-Home Notice (SHN), after she left her facility for nine days.

Rameswari Devi Jairaj Singh, 34, was issued the SHN after she arrived in Singapore from Johor Bahru on 30 April. According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the order was to last from 30 April to 14 May.

Upon clearing immigration, Rameswari was brought to the Ibis Singapore Novena hotel along Irrawaddy Road – a dedicated facility – to serve her 14-day SHN.

However, she supposedly left her accommodation on 4 May and returned only on 12 May, according to her charge sheet.

She allegedly visited locations in Toa Payoh, Redhill, Lengkok Bahru, Siglap and Tiong Bahru after leaving her hotel room.

Rameswari, who had a lawyer in court, will return to court on 1 July.

The government had announced that with effect from 11.59pm on 9 April, all residents, long-term pass holders and short-term visitors entering Singapore are required to serve their 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities.

For breaching her SHN requirements, an individual can be jailed up to six months and/or fined up to $10,000.

