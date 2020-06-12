Woman charged after attempting to open bank accounts for false CERB applications, police say

Toronto police have arrested a woman who they say tried to set up numerous bank accounts with the aim of falsely claiming the Canada emergency response benefit.

The 40-year-old Montreal woman allegedly travelled to Toronto "for the sole purpose of fraudulently making CERB applications," police said Friday in a news release.

Police say they also seized false identification from the woman.

The woman faces a string of charges including:

Fraud under $5,000.

Altering or creating a document for the purpose of fraud.

Possession of an identity document.

Impersonation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

"The Toronto Police Service are reminding the public and financial institutions to be vigilant at all times, and to report all suspected fraudulent account openings to police," the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).