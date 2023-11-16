Woman charged with arson after fire at downtown rowhouse, Toronto police say

The fire appeared to have started on the second floor of the home. It took firefighters several hours to bring it under control. (Submitted by Timothy Neesam - image credit)

A 41-year-old woman has been charged with allegedly setting a fire that tore through a downtown rowhouse, Toronto police say.

The blaze broke out at an address on River Street, near Gerrard Street East, at around 6 a.m. Wednesday. It eventually reached three-alarm status, with firefighters spending several hours bringing it under control.

There were no reports of injuries, but flames and smoke spread to adjacent homes, Toronto Fire said.

The woman, who is of no fixed address, was charged with:

Arson endangering life.

Failure to comply with a release order.

She was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with dashcam video of the area around the time of the fire or anyone with information to come forward.