Woman and boys aged nine and seven found dead at London house

police

A 47-year-old woman and two boys, aged nine and seven, have been found dead at a house in south-east London.

Police have launched an investigation after being called to Mayfield Road in Belvedere, in the borough of Bexley, at 11.50am on Thursday, after "concerns for the welfare of occupants" were reported.

The Met Police said: "Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. At the scene, a 47-year-old woman and two boys, aged nine and seven, were found deceased inside the property."

The force added: "At this early stage, detectives are not actively seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation."

Next of kin have been informed and post-mortem examinations will take place shortly.

Scotland Yard's Specialist Crime Command is leading the probe and a crime scene remains in place.