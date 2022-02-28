Woman bolts to cash lottery ticket in South Carolina after seeing massive win

Once she realized how much money she’d won off a ticket, a woman couldn’t get her shoes on fast enough to head down to the South Carolina lottery headquarters in Columbia.

The Upstate woman scratched off her Super Cash ticket and won a top prize of $300,000, according to lottery officials.

“It was so exciting,” she told lottery officials. “I was jumping up and down.”

After a moment of celebration, the woman grabbed her ticket and headed to the Lottery claim’s center to cash in her win, lottery officials said.

The woman bought the ticket at the Brightmart Exxon on S. Main Street in Anderson, according to lottery officials. The store received a $3,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The chance of winning the top prize of $300,000 in the 300,000 Super Cash game is 1 in 900,000, according to lottery officials.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

