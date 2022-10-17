Woman’s body found set on fire on paved trail in California, police say

A woman’s body was found set ablaze on a paved trail in California, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a resident’s report of a small fire at 5:36 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 in Antioch, the city police department said in a news release.

When they got to the trail between Gentrytown Drive and Contra Loma Boulevard, they found a human body on fire, police said.

The body was identified as a woman, but her name, age and race are not known, police said.

Police said the suspect left the scene, and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information can call the Antioch Police Department at 925-778-2441 or Detective Whitaker at 925-779-6890 or by email at wwhitaker@antiochca.gov.

A tip can be texted to 274637 using the keyword Antioch.

Antioch is about 45 miles northeast of San Francisco.

