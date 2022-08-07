A woman’s body was found floating in a Broward canal Sunday morning, police say

A woman’s body was found in a canal next to a Tamarac development Sunday morning, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

A call about a body floating in the canal brought Tamarac Fire Rescue and BSO’s Dive Team around 9 a.m. Who the woman is or how she wound up in the canal near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place, near the Mainlands of Tamarac Place development, remains under investigation.

Anyone who knows anything can contact Broward Crime Stoppers either online or at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).