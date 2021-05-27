Woman ‘blows up’ at boyfriend over treatment of their pet cat: ‘This is very normal’

A man is arguing with his girlfriend over how he plays with their cat.

He explained an incident that happened on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum. After playing a game using his feet with his cat, the cat scratched his girlfriend’s feet. Now the girlfriend is accusing him of training the cat to attack her.

“I have been living with my girlfriend for over a year now,” he wrote. “We have a 10-year-old cat who lives with us in our apartment which is rather small. I’ve had cats all my life and I enjoy playing with them. One thing I like to do is wiggle my hand or my toes under the blanket and she will attack it. I try to play with her for a little while every day because we live in a small apartment and I don’t want her to be too bored.”

But the playtime resulted in an ugly incident between the cat and his girlfriend.

“When we were laying in bed the other night, my girlfriend slipped her foot out from under the covers right where the cat was laying and naturally, she attacked the foot with a bit too much enthusiasm and cut my girlfriend’s foot a bit,” he explained. “Mostly just a surface scratch but there was a little bit of blood. Nothing too out of the ordinary for anyone who owns a cat. My girlfriend then proceeded to blow up at me and blame me saying that it was my fault because I am teaching the cat to attack her when I play with her. In my mind, this is completely ridiculous as I’ve owned cats all my life and hey, cats are gonna be cats.”

Reddit users didn’t think the boyfriend did anything wrong.

“This is very normal cat behavior,” one person commented.

“I don’t think you had any ill intentions,” someone said.

“Every cat I’ve ever owned likes the covers game and even if you don’t play it on purpose they sure will,” another added.

