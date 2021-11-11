Woman beaten to death with blunt object during ‘unprovoked’ attack, Las Vegas cops say

A woman was beaten to death during an “unprovoked” attack in Las Vegas, police said.

Vanessa Harvey, 47, approached a man and woman who were walking down West Owens Avenue on Monday, Nov. 8, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

“Harvey then violently attacked the victims unprovoked with a blunt object,” police said in a news release.

Police responded to a report that a man and woman were suffering from blunt force trauma.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a trauma center and was in critical condition, officials said.

Harvey was found nearby and was arrested on suspicion of open murder and attempted murder, police said.

Police did not release the man or woman’s identity. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify a cause and manner of death for the woman.

Knife-wielding man stabs person on morning walk because it ‘felt good,’ Texas cops say

Driver upset over affair rams wife’s lover with truck, killing him, Nevada police say

Skeletal remains found near Nevada mountain identified as woman missing since December