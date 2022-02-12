Woman attempting to cross the street gets struck by vehicle in central Fresno

A woman was rushed to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle Friday night in central Fresno.

The collision happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Fresno Street and Belmont Avenue.

According to police, two women were attempting to cross Fresno Street going south and using a crosswalk.

As the women almost reached the other side of the road, the light turned green and a vehicle that was approaching the intersection never yielded and struck one of women.

The pedestrian was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the driver remained on scene and was cooperating with officers.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision.