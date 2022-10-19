Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of elderly man

Lucas Cumiskey, PA
·2 min read

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 88-year-old man died at an assisted living facility.

Thames Valley Police received a report of the pensioner’s death in School Lane in Banbury, Oxfordshire, at 7.26pm on Monday night.

The force’s Major Crime Unit then launched a murder investigation.

A 53-year-old woman, from Northamptonshire, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Alice Broad said: “We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation and our inquiries thus far indicate there is no threat to the wider community.

“There is a scene watch in place at an assisted living complex in School Lane, in order to allow us to carry out forensic examinations at the property.

“There is likely to be a police presence in the area for a number of days, so if you have any concerns or questions then please ask one of our officers or staff.

“We will continue to keep the public updated as our investigation continues.”

Officers were at the scene on Wednesday afternoon and a forensics tent and police tape were visible in one of the gardens at the assisted living facility.

John Brain, 71, who lives in a neighbouring block of flats, said he knew the man who died but did not know his name.

He said: “He just come out of hospital two weeks ago.

“He used to come out in the morning and put his hand up (in greeting).

“It’s a shame really, a really bad shame. A very nice person.

“We knew him when he moved in, he’d talk to you and that was it. Sit outside and have a little sun tan.

“He was a nice bloke to talk too. It’s upsetting, good old bloke.”

He added: “We were here when the police turned up, they were all over the place.”

