Woman arrested for stealing Budget 2020 grocery vouchers from letterboxes

SINGAPORE — The police have arrested a 37-year-old woman for stealing Budget 2020 grocery vouchers from letterboxes at a HDB block along Lorong 7 Toa Payoh on Sunday (11 October).

In a statement on Wednesday, the police said they are investigating similar incidents elsewhere.

The police advised those eligible for the vouchers to collect them as soon as possible and ensure that their letterboxes are secured at all times.

“If you suspect that your vouchers have been stolen, please make a police report immediately and contact the Grocery Voucher hotline at 1800-2222-888 to request for your vouchers to be voided and replaced,” said the police.

Voided vouchers cannot be redeemed. Members of the public are also advised to call the police immediately if they see any suspicious persons loitering near letterboxes.

The maximum punishment for theft is three years’ jail along with a fine.

