Woman arrested over paddleboarder deaths on Welsh river as fourth person dies

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after a paddleboarding incident in Wales in which four people died.

The suspect, who police say comes from South Wales, has been released under investigation.

The arrest comes as police confirm the fourth death, 41-year-old Andrea Powers, from Bridgend, who was taken to hospital after the incident.

Morgan Rogers, 24, from Cefn Coed, Merthyr Tydfil, Nicola Wheatley, 40, from Pontardulais, Swansea, and Paul O'Dwyer, 42, from Sandfields, Port Talbot also died.

A further five people were pulled out of the river River Cleddau in Haverfordwest by emergency services but had no injuries.

They were part of a group of nine from the South Wales Paddle Boarders and Salty Dog Co, an organisation based in Port Talbot involved in the incident on Saturday during a weekend trip exploring the river.

"Following the incident on Cleddau River, Haverfordwest on Saturday 30/10 a woman from the South Wales area has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter as part of the investigation," police said.

"She has been released under investigation."

Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police added: "Sadly we can also confirm that 41-year-old Andrea Powell from the Bridgend area, who was in hospital following the incident, has now died.

"Our thoughts are with her family, and all those involved in this tragic incident."

One of those on the trip, Vickie Mckinven from Milford Haven, said Mr O'Dwyer, a former soldier and father-of-three, died attempting to rescue two fellow paddleboarders who had got into difficulty near the weir.