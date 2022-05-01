Woman arrested as ‘hit-run’ crash leaves biker, 18, seriously hurt in Orpington

Police respond to incident in London (Metropolitan Police )

A woman has been arrested over a hit-and-run smash which left an 18-year-old motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries in south east London.

The 50-year-old was also held on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car in Court Road, Orpington around 8pm on Saturday.

The vehicle left the scene on the A224 near the BP service station.

Officers attended with paramedics and London’s air ambulance.

The teenager was taken to a south London hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Just before midnight, police went to a nearby address where they detained the woman on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

An investigation is under way led by the Met’s Serious Collision Investigations Unit.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dash cam footage, should call police on 0208 285 1574, quoting the reference 6500/30APR.