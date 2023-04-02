Woman arrested after dog attacks child, 11, in south-east London
A woman has been arrested after a dog attacked an 11-year-old girl at an address in Bexley.
Police rushed to a property on Byron Drive in Erith at 1.40pm on Saturday following reports of an attack.
An 11-year-old girl was found at the scene with injuries and taken to hospital. Her condition has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.
The dog was contained and removed from the address.
A woman was arrested at the scene for obstructing police and having a dog dangerously out of control.
Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.