Woman arrested after cutting victim with a knife in dispute at apartment, Fort Worth police say

A woman accused of cutting another woman with a knife during an argument at an apartment complex was arrested Wednesday, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

At about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the French Quarter Apartments in the 4700 block of East Lancaster Avenue about a cutting.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded.

Officers found an adult female victim had suffered a laceration to her right hand.

Officers learned that the victim was in an argument with a suspect, another adult female, who is a resident in the same apartment unit.

The argument turned violent and the suspect produced a knife and slashed the victim one time on her right hand, according to police.

The victim was not immediately taken to a hospital but received on-site medical treatment.

The Family Violence Unit is investigating the incident.