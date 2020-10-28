Woman arrested in connection to Hollywood homicide. Police say she acted alone.

Hollywood police have arrested a woman they believe is connected to a homicide that occurred last week.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the U.S. Marshals Service and Hollywood police arrested 30-year-old Nikita Darisier in Oakland Park, police said.

“At this time, Ms.Darisier appears to have acted alone and be the sole individual responsible for the homicide,” police said in a release.

Darisier is a suspect in the Oct. 20 morning shooting that left a man dead in the 6700 block of Johnson Street. Police responded to a call of a shooting and found the man. He died from his injuries after being taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Police have not released the name of the victim.



