Woman arrested in connection to death of newborn found in Lodi homeless encampment

The California Highway Patrol arrested a woman on Thursday in connection to the death of a newborn baby found in a Lodi homeless encampment.

The Lodi Police Department contacted Stockton Communications Center at approximately 4:47 p.m. on Wednesday regarding a woman who had arrived at Lodi Memorial Hospital from a homeless encampment, according to a Thursday California Highway Patrol news release.

Hospital personnel reported that the woman, Ebonie Allen, 23, had given birth within the encampment, according to the release. When Lodi Fire Department authorities searched the encampment, located along State Route 99, near Pine St., they located the deceased infant.

At the hospital, CHP investigators interviewed Allen and determined that she was responsible for the infant’s death. She was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on a charge of murder. No additional information has been released about how the newborn died, but authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

CHP urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call the CHP Valley Division’s Investigative Services Unit at 916-731-6300.