Woman arrested after breaking into Parker County home during flooding, sheriff says

Parker County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman in Millsap on Tuesday who broke into a home in a flooded area and was carrying drugs and a gun, according to a news release.

Theresa Ann Salter, 60, of Millsap, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass of a habitation and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Neighbors in the 800 block of Brazos Rock Road called law enforcement about 3 p.m. with concerns that the homeowners were not present and somebody else was in the residence.

Officers, with the assistance of Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, used boats to get to the home amid flooding caused by a release of water from Possum Kingdom Lake’s Morris Sheppard Dam in the area Tuesday. The water was released by the Brazos River Authority due to heavy rain in the area.

Once there, officers found William Hull outside the residence, who claimed he and his wife, Salter, were staying in the home because theirs was flooded, according to the release. Deputies contacted the homeowners, who said nobody had permission to be in their home.

Authorities did not say in the release whether the couple’s home was really flooded.

When deputies told Salter she had to leave, they allowed her to collect her belongings. One of the things she grabbed to take from the house was a zippered pouch she claimed belonged to her, according to the release.

Searching the pouch, deputies found 0.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a loaded 9 millimeter handgun, according to the release.

Salter was arrested and was being held Wednesday at the Parker County Jail. Bond has not been set and police have not announced any charges against Hull.

The sheriff’s office will send the case to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office seeking to prosecute, according to the release.