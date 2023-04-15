Woman arrested at Aintree as protesters attempt to stop the Grand National

Policeman speaking to protesters outside Aintree racecourse -

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested after animal rights activists warned they plan to scale fences and enter the track of Aintree Racecourse before the Grand National begins this afternoon.

A climate and animal rights group, Animal Rising, said up to 300 protesters will attend the venue from 9.30am where they intend to prevent the race from starting.

Merseyside Police said the woman, who is from London, was arrested on Saturday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance in connection with “potential co-ordinated disruption”.

About 30 animal rights protesters were gathered outside the racecourse before of the final day of the Grand National Festival.

Dora Hargitai, 37, a volunteer with Animal Rising, said: "I do believe we can have non-violence on both sides. The race has to stop. Today and forever."

Another, Claudia Penna Rojas, told Sky News: “We will, at some point, be making our way towards the track. This is because this is an industry that is harming these horses.”

Animal Rising, which changed its name from Animal Rebellion on Monday to move away from the umbrella of Extinction Rebellion, wants to use UK horse racing's biggest calendar event to highlight the “broken relationship” between humans and animals.

Animal Rising’s plans for the Grand National first became public when an undercover Mail on Sunday reporter infiltrated the group earlier this month. The reporter said the activists planned to use ladders and bolt cutters to get through Aintree’s perimeter fencing.

A police spokeswoman said: "Merseyside Police has been working with The Jockey Club and other partners to keep people safe during the Grand National Festival.

"We are aware of some people planning to protest at the event.

“This has been factored into our plans. We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly."