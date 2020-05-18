Woman and 5-year-old boy drown in backyard pool of ex-MLB OF Carl Crawford

Carl Crawford played in MLB for 15 seasons. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A woman and a 5-year-old boy drowned in the backyard pool of former MLB outfielder Carl Crawford’s house on Saturday afternoon, according to The Houston Chronicle’s Paul Takahashi.

The 5-year-old reportedly started having trouble breathing in the pool on property owned by Crawford. The 25-year-old woman then jumped in and tried to save him.

The Houston police and fire departments were reportedly called around 2:40 p.m. and found the woman and boy unresponsive. They were declared dead after being transported to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital.

Per TMZ, Crawford has been hosting a small gathering of six people at the home (gatherings of 10 people or fewer are allowed in Houston). The boy had reportedly wandered out and fell into the pool, and Crawford reportedly tried reviving both him and the woman after they couldn’t exit the pool safely.

Crawford’s 15-year MLB career ended in 2016 after stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. He now manages a hip-hop label in Houston, and made headlines earlier this year as the defendant in a lawsuit filed by rapper Megan Thee Stallion over an allegedly over-restrictive contract.

