Woman Allegedly Shot Estranged Husband After He Wanted a Divorce, Police Say

Christina Pasqualetto was booked on charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, and forgery and theft

Prescott Police Department Christina Pasqualetto

An Arizona woman's alleged attempt to save her marriage went awry earlier this week, police said Thursday.

The Prescott Police Department reported in a Facebook post that Christina Pasqualetto had been booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and forgery and theft.

Related: Search for Missing Okla. Mom Ends When Cousin Finds Body Wrapped in Carpet in Drainage Culvert

The charges stem from an incident on Wednesday in which Pasqualetto, 62, allegedly drove from Gilbert, Arizona to a Prescott home she previously shared with her estranged husband, Jon Pasqualetto (which he now solely occupies) and shot him, police said.

Pasqualetto allegedly told officers that she arrived at the home shortly before midnight and that they verbally argued about their divorce. Pasqualetto told police in an interview that she did not want to get divorced, police said.

"When he told her that he still wanted to get a divorce and wasn't changing his mind, she produced a handgun and shot him while he was still in bed," the department explained in a media release.

After being shot by Pasqualetto, police say Jon, 80, was able to "knock her down," causing the gun to come out of her hand.

Getty Images Stock crime scene barricade photo

"During that time, the victim did strike the suspect with his hands and elbows to escape the situation. The victim was ultimately able to escape and ran to a neighbor's house to call 911," they added in their release.

Related: Woman Accused of Critically Wounding Niece, 1, While Allegedly Trying to Stab Dog Who Stole Her Sandwich

After police arrived at the scene, it was determined that Jon had suffered a gunshot wound to his wrist and was immediately treated at the scene. He was then transported to a local hospital and later flown to a hospital in the Phoenix area with "non-life-threatening injuries."

Story continues

Police say Jon reported that he changed the locks at the home prior to the incident but that keys and "other items" had gone missing. He also told officers that Christina had "stolen checks and forged a check about a week prior for $10,000 and cashed it."

According to police, a deposit slip that matched the transaction was found in Christina's purse and she admitted to forgery and theft during an interview with detectives. It is not clear if Christina has legal representation at the time.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.