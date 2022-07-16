Woman Allegedly Posed As Nurse In Attempt To Steal Newborn Baby

A California woman is in jail after allegedly posing as a nurse and attempting to kidnap a newborn baby.

Jesenea Miron, 23, walked into the Riverside University Health System - Medical Center on Thursday allegedly posing as a newly-hired nurse. Miron was able to gain access “to a medical unit where newborn infants were present,” the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Miron then entered a patient’s room and identified herself as a nurse, according to the department.

Jesenea Miron, 23, faces kidnapping charges. (Photo: Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station)

“While inside the patient’s room, she attempted to take their newborn infant,” the statement said. “The suspect was confronted by hospital staff, who then notified security.”

Miron left the hospital before police could arrive, but was later arrested at her home. Police added that they found “additional items of evidentiary value” at her home, but did not specify what the items were.

The hospital is now working with law enforcement to “investigate how the suspect accessed the patient’s room and interacted with the family,” RUHS - Medical Center CEO Jennifer Cruikshank told local news station KTLA in a statement.

Cruikshank added that the hospital’s “security protocols have been reviewed and reinforced” and was “working with the family to address their concerns and ensure their emotional well-being.”

Miron was charged with kidnapping and is being held on a $1 million dollar bail.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.