Woman accuses Benefit Cosmetics and a beauty influencer of using an old selfie without her consent: ‘I don’t understand’

A woman is speaking out after learning that one of her old selfies is being used to market a major beauty brand’s product without her consent.

On June 22, a TikTok user who goes by the name @resilient.gg took to the platform to reveal that Benefit Cosmetics and a makeup influencer, Jessica Carrasco (@slaybyjess), found one of her old selfies from 2019, and used it as an example of “how not” to do your eyebrows. The original video, which has been removed as of reporting, was posted on Benefit Cosmetics’ TikTok page on June 3 to promote the brand’s “Precisely, My Brow Pencil.”

@resilient.gg had not been informed, either by Benefit Cosmetics or by Carrasco, that her photo would be included in the video.

@resilient.gg’s sister sent her the video via TikTok after it showed up on her For You Page. While she wasn’t “interested in anything makeup related” at the time, she opened the link, because she didn’t want to ignore her sister.

“Why the f*** are they using an old photo of me? And where the f*** did they get this old photo of me?” @resilient.gg asks. “And if my moving face in a video of me saying it, like, if my word wasn’t enough for you to believe that this is an old picture of me, this is a picture from my old Instagram account taken on the same exact day. It’s the same exact outfit, and it’s just a different pose.”

@resilient.gg is confused as to how Benefit Cosmetics got hold of this picture, since she doesn’t have Facebook and “hardly” posts on Instagram.

“That picture is not even on my old Instagram,” she says. “The only one that’s on my old Instagram from that day is the one that I just showed you on a green screen,” she says.

‘I was gaslighting myself into thinking that it really wasn’t that big of a deal.’

Four hours later, @resilient.gg posted a follow-up video, further articulating her thoughts on the matter.

“They’re literally just talking s*** about how I have a space between my eyebrows and that my eyebrows aren’t close enough together,” she says of the video, which was first posted on Benefit Cosmetics’s Instagram page in April. “I’m really failing to understand how that would help them gain sales for an eyebrow pencil.”

@resilient.gg admits she was trying to convince herself that she was “being a baby about the whole thing.”

“I actually was feeling really, really bad, and I was gaslighting myself into thinking that it really wasn’t that big of a deal,” she says. “I realized that me having my feelings hurt about this is actually really valid.

“The creator who made it apologized to me. But the fact that @Benefit Cosmetics approved this without asking if she knew the person in the photo…” @resilient.gg continued.

This isn’t the first time Benefit Cosmetics has been at the center of controversy. The beauty brand, headquartered in San Francisco, was founded in 1976 and has been owned by luxury products group Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) since 1999. It has previously been criticized for sharing fat-shaming tweets, discriminating against nurses and promoting overtourism in Hawaii amid COVID-19 surges.

‘Who just finds a random person tho and post it like that. Even if you did still have it up online it’s so rude.’

On both of @resilient.gg’s videos, TikTok users have come to her defense and are also calling out Benefit Cosmetics.

“You didn’t deserve this at all. As an MUA I would NEVER EVER do this to others! Not to mention not being paid for the picture. It’s wrong, unethical,” @daddy.lemons wrote. “MUA” refers to makeup artist.”

“Who just finds a random person tho and post it like that. Even if you did still have it up online it’s so rude,” @gina_glam04 replied.

In The Know by Yahoo reached out to @resilient.gg, Carrasco and Benefit Cosmetics but has not received a reply.

