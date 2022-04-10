Woman Who Accused Snoop Dogg Of Sexual Assault Drops Her Civil Suit

Mary Papenfuss
·1 min read

A “Jane Doe” who was demanding damages against rapper Snoop Dogg and another musician for alleged sexual assault has dropped her civil suit against the men.

Her attorney filed a notice to withdraw the suit without prejudice Wednesday in U.S. District Court for Central California, according to court records. The filing did not offer a reason for the action.

At the time the suit was filed a spokesperson for Snoop Dogg told Reuters that the claims were “meritless” and a “shakedown.”

The woman alleged that she was assaulted by Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, and his long-time friend Bishop Don “Magic” Juan (Donald Campbell) following a 2013 concert.

Jane Doe was described in the lawsuit as a dancer, model, host and actress, and claimed she had worked with Snoop Dogg and performed with him on stage. The suit alleged Snoop Dogg entered a bathroom Jane Doe was using at his studio, and forced her to perform oral sex.

The rapper mocked “gold digger season” in an Instagram post the day the suit was filed, though he didn’t refer to it specifically. “Be careful ... keep ya guards up,” he added.

The suit was filed in February just days before Snoop Dogg performed in the Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. He had called the halftime performance — with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige — a “dream come true.”

Snoop Dogg and Campbell filed separate motions to dismiss the suit last month, saying the allegations were completely false and lacked legal merit.

They also said that Jane Doe had failed to provide evidence that she was ever employed by the rapper.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Spring Snow Falls on Northwestern North Carolina

    Light snow fell on northwestern North Carolina on Friday, April 8, as wintery conditions hit parts of the region, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Video posted to Twitter by @javmessina shows snow falling on Grandfather Mountain in northwestern North Carolina on Friday afternoon.Higher elevations could continue to see snow into Saturday, the NWS said. Credit: @javmessina via Storyful

  • Amber Heard Sounds Off Before Johnny Depp Defamation Trial: “I Have Always Maintained A Love For Johnny”

    Johnny Depp’s multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard is set to start on Monday. But before the fireworks begin, Amber Heard gave her Instagram followers a taste of her mood. “Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse,” Heard […]

  • Actor Harry Lennix Calls for Will Smith to Return His Oscar to ‘Redeem the Integrity’ of the Academy Awards

    In a scathing op-ed, Lennix called the Academy’s 10-year ban of Smith a “toothless penalty that lays bare the shallowness of Hollywood morals”

  • Chris Rock jokes ‘I got my hearing back’ after Will Smith banned from Oscars for slap

    ‘I’m OK. I’m not talking about it until I get paid,’ the comedian also reportedly said, during a gig in California on Friday night

  • Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap

    The motion picture academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. The move comes after a meeting of the academy's Board of Governors to discuss a response to Smith's actions. “The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” the academy said in a statement.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i