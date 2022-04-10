Woman Who Accused Snoop Dogg Of Sexual Assault Drops Her Civil Suit

A “Jane Doe” who was demanding damages against rapper Snoop Dogg and another musician for alleged sexual assault has dropped her civil suit against the men.

Her attorney filed a notice to withdraw the suit without prejudice Wednesday in U.S. District Court for Central California, according to court records. The filing did not offer a reason for the action.

At the time the suit was filed a spokesperson for Snoop Dogg told Reuters that the claims were “meritless” and a “shakedown.”

The woman alleged that she was assaulted by Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, and his long-time friend Bishop Don “Magic” Juan (Donald Campbell) following a 2013 concert.

Jane Doe was described in the lawsuit as a dancer, model, host and actress, and claimed she had worked with Snoop Dogg and performed with him on stage. The suit alleged Snoop Dogg entered a bathroom Jane Doe was using at his studio, and forced her to perform oral sex.

The rapper mocked “gold digger season” in an Instagram post the day the suit was filed, though he didn’t refer to it specifically. “Be careful ... keep ya guards up,” he added.

The suit was filed in February just days before Snoop Dogg performed in the Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. He had called the halftime performance — with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige — a “dream come true.”

Snoop Dogg and Campbell filed separate motions to dismiss the suit last month, saying the allegations were completely false and lacked legal merit.

They also said that Jane Doe had failed to provide evidence that she was ever employed by the rapper.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

