Woman accused of throwing poodle from third storey of house

SINGAPORE — An Indonesian woman was charged on Wednesday (10 June) with throwing a poodle from a third floor balcony of a private house.

Giyanti Wulandari, 28, faces one count of causing unnecessary pain to the 11-year-old toy poodle named “Dou Dou” by throwing her out of the balcony from a house along Sunrise Walk on 13 May. Dou Dou landed on a grass patch on the ground floor and was severely injured.

According to charge sheets, the dog had to be euthanised the next day due to its pain.

Giyanti faces one count under the Animals and Birds Act. She will return to court on 1 July when she is expected to have a lawyer. Yahoo News Singapore understands that she is a maid.

If convicted of wantonly doing an act which causes any unnecessary pain or suffering or to an animal, she can be jailed up to 18 months or fined up to $15,000, or both, on a first offence.

