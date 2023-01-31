Pictured: Woman who ‘killed Instagram lookalike’ to fake her own death

Shahraban K, left, has been accused of finding Khadidja O, right, on Instagram, and killing her as part of a plot to fake her own death - BILD

A woman in Germany has been accused of searching for a lookalike of herself on Instagram and then killing the woman in an attempt to fake her own death.

The extraordinary incident – dubbed the “doppelganger murder” by German media – took place in the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt.

A German-Iraqi woman whom police referred to as Shahraban K, 24, living in Munich, allegedly set up fake Instagram accounts and tried to engineer meetings with women resembling her.

She eventually found a cosmetics blogger, Algerian citizen Khadidja O, 23, who lived about 100 miles away, police said.

Both women had long dark hair and a similar complexion.

Khadidja O, the 23-year-old Algerian cosmetics blogger who was killed in Ingolstadt - BILD

Shahraban K and her Kosovan boyfriend, named as Sheqir K, 24, then allegedly made an offer about beauty products and went to pick her up.

On the way back, they stopped in a forest and stabbed the victim over 50 times, German police alleged.

Shahraban K had told her family she was going to Ingolstadt to meet her ex-husband.

Shahraban K and her Kosovan boyfriend, named as Sheqir K (pictured), allegedly lured the victim to Ingolstadt with an offer of modelling work - BILD

When she didn’t come back, her parents went searching for her in Ingolstadt, and found her Mercedes near the Danube.

On the back seat was the body of a dark-haired young woman who had been brutally murdered, and they believed it was their daughter.

Several knives were reportedly found nearby and the car was reportedly discovered not far from Sheqir K’s flat.

However, following an autopsy and DNA tests, it emerged that the body was actually Khadidja O, police said.

Shahraban K and Sheqir K were then arrested.

The suspected killer was caught after she was spotted in a pizzeria in Ingolstadt - BILD

The body was found, and the true identity of the victim discovered, in August.

But police were initially left baffled by the resemblance between the owner of the car, and the dead woman found in it.

As part of the ensuing investigation they looked at Shahraban K’s use of social media.

Veronika Grieser, an Ingolstadt prosecutor, told the Bild newspaper: “It has been confirmed that the accused had contacted several women via Instagram before the act who seemed to look similar to her.

“It can be assumed that the suspect wanted to go into hiding, due to internal disputes with her family, and fake her own death.”

Story continues

A police spokesman said the killing had been carried out for “base motives”.

Tributes to the victim were left at the scene of the crime - BILD

The spokesman said: “During the return journey, the victim was lured out of the vehicle as planned under a pretext and killed in a wooded area with a large number of stabs in the body.

“The accused then continued their journey to Ingolstadt, where the body was found on the evening of Aug 16th. It was found lying in the vehicle.”

Another police spokesman told Bild: “The murder weapon has still not been found but the burden of proof is overwhelming.

“The victim was killed with more than 50 stab wounds and her face was badly injured. That was brutal in the extreme.

“It was an extraordinary case that required all the investigators’ skills. We don’t have a case like this every day, especially with such a spectacular twist. On the day we found the body, we did not expect it to develop like this.”

There has been no comment from Shahraban K or Sheqir K, who could face life in jail if convicted, Bild reported.