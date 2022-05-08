Woman accused of killing brother, boyfriend is armed and on the run, Michigan cops say

Mitchell Willetts
·1 min read
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police are searching for a Michigan woman accused of gunning down her boyfriend and her brother, news outlets report.

Ruby Taverner, 22, shot the men to death inside an Independence Township apartment early in the morning Sunday, May 8, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office told TV station WDIV.

Deputies responded to a call around 3:20 a.m., found both victims inside, but no sign of Taverner, the station reported.

Her 25-year-old brother, Bishop Taverner, was in the living room. Deputies located the boyfriend, 26-year-old Ray Muscat, in a bedroom, the Associated Press reported.

Ruby Taverner has three registered handguns, and police consider her to be armed and dangerous, according to the AP.

Ruby Taverner’s phone and vehicle were still at the scene, leading investigators to believe she left on foot, The Detroit News reported.

Taverner is roughly 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, and has purple hair, police told the outlet. Anyone who sees her should not attempt to approach, but are encouraged to call 911.

Food truck passenger fatally shoots driver of stolen Jeep in highway chase, TN cops say

Neighbor shot man in chest after he threatened to hit his dog with shovel, TX cops say

Woman’s cellphone video shows friend accidentally shoot her in the head, TX cops say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Glenn Close reflects on being a single mother as a full-time actor: ‘If you’re a working parent, you always feel torn’

    ‘All kids want is to have their parents there’

  • Anthony Pettis: This version of ‘Showtime’ is the one that should’ve been seen in 2021

    Anthony Pettis is confident the version of himself on display to open his 2022 PFL season is the real deal.

  • Paulina Porizkova shares proud tribute to her stepson Eron: 'One of the biggest blessings in my life was becoming a stepmom'

    The 57-year-old model wrote a touching Instagram tribute in honor of her stepson's new record.

  • Watch Pete Davidson Joke About Kanye West Pulling A 'Mrs. Doubtfire' To See His Kids

    “I come home one day and they’re like, this is the new housekeeper," Davidson imagines in a stand-up performance at the Netflix Is A Joke festival.

  • Deadly Wildfires in Siberia Destroy Hundreds of Buildings, Officials Say

    Firefighters worked to contain deadly wildfires in Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia, on May 7, after deaths, hospitalisations, and hundreds of damaged buildings caused a state of emergency to be introduced in the region.Footage published by EMERCOM, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, shows burnt buildings and other wildfire damage from the Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia.Russian media said seven people died, 17 were injured and 484 buildings destroyed in the fires. EMERCOM said around 300 people and 90 pieces of firefighting equipment had been deployed to fight at least 14 separate fires in the region.A state of emergency was introduced in Krasnoyarsk Krai. Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed on the situation on Saturday. Credit: EMERCOM via Storyful

  • Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald scores quick submission win at PFL 3

    ARLINGTON, Texas — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald made short work of American Brett (Fudoshin) Cooper on Friday, submitting the American veteran in the first round at PFL 3. The six-foot MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC contender, had a five-inch reach advantage and was a 5-1 favourite. He had predicted a first-round finish. The Montreal-based fighter wasted little time landing a single-leg takedown, moving into side control and then mount position with more than th

  • Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes take a blow with 41-17 loss to Rugby New York

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes took a blow Sunday in a 41-17 loss to Rugby New York in Major League Rugby play. The Arrows trailed 24-7 after the first half on a sunny afternoon at York Lions Stadium with New York displaying some hard-nosed defence and free-flowing offence. Toronto scored 10 unanswered points after the break to cut into the lead but could not catch the New Yorkers. Chris Brown and Lolani Faleiva scored tries for Toronto. Sam Malcolm kicked a conversion and a penalty

  • Nova Scotia's Custio Clayton faces top contender on path to fight for world title

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. When Custio Clayton and Jaron Ennis square off in an IBF title eliminator bout May 14, they'll compete for a prime position in pro-boxing's talent-rich welterweight division. "Title Eliminator" is boxing jargon for what normal sports call a semifinal, and the winner between Ennis, a blue-chip prospect from Philadelphia, and Clayton, a veteran contender fro

  • Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper leaves after taking stick to eye

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper hurt an eye after being struck in the face by a stick late in the first period of the Avalanche’s 7-3 win over Nashville on Saturday. Coach Jared Bednar said after the victory that Kuemper was well and doing better even though the goalie didn’t return. Kuemper will be further evaluated and has some swelling. “He got evaluated right away and by the time we went back out, we had information it wasn’t going to be too serious,” Bednar said. “

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Invictus Games were 'one of the best things' this flag-bearer ever experienced

    It's been a long time since Junior Gosse joined the Royal Newfoundland Regiment in Corner Brook as a young infantryman in the reserves, but he's never forgotten his roots. His years of service with the Canadian Forces culminated in a proud moment in April as the retired soldier was flag-bearer for Canada at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Gosse, originally from the town of Massey Drive, recently returned from competing in the international athletic competition for serving and retired sold

  • Masai Ujiri laughs off rumours surrounding Lakers & Nick Nurse

    Masai Ujiri literally laughed at the idea of the Los Angeles Lakers poaching head coach Nick Nurse for their vacant position. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discussed why Nurse fits so well in Toronto.

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 4 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports a

  • Smith posts 30-save shutout, Edmonton Oilers blank L.A. Kings 6-0 in Game 2

    EDMONTON — Mike Smith wanted to atone for a mishandled puck — and he did it in dramatic fashion on Wednesday. The veteran goalie posted a 30-save shutout to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a decisive 6-0 victory over the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. Smith didn't think he played poorly in Game 1 on Monday, but admitted a mishandled puck late in the third period proved fatal as his side dropped a 4-3 decision to the Kings. "I made one bad play and it cost us the game," he

  • Going dark: Oilers take the ice without lights at pre-game skate in L.A.

    LOS ANGELES — The Edmonton Oilers were in the dark when they hit the rink on Friday morning — literally. The team took the ice at Crypto.com Arena a few minutes before their scheduled pre-game skate and took the first few laps in partial darkness before stadium staff turned on the big lights and brought out nets. Crypto.com Arena is home to the L.A. Kings, who Edmonton will face in Game 3 of a first-round playoff series later on Friday. The Oilers weren't particularly troubled by the delay and p

  • Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier resigns

    MONTREAL — Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier is resigning effective immediately. The sport organization made the announcement today in a news release. The International Boxing Association launched a review of Trepanier and Boxing Canada earlier this week amid claims of a toxic culture within the federation. The move came after the release of an open letter to Sport Canada from dozens of athletes. It called for an independent investigation and Trepanier's resignation. Boxin

  • Kane has hat trick, Oilers roll to 8-2 rout of Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane picked up his first hat trick in a Stanley Cup playoff game, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman each had two goals, and the Edmonton Oilers dominated the Los Angeles Kings for the second straight game, posting a 8-2 victory in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Friday night. Kane is the 12th different player to score a playoff hat trick with the Oilers and the first since Connor McDavid in 2020. He was part of an Edmonton offense that put up eight goals in

  • ‘The Professor’ David Phelps brings more than a crafty pitch mix to Blue Jays

    David Phelps has been the "perfect veteran" for the Blue Jays.

  • Canada downs Puerto Rico to secure last CONCACAF berth at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Anna Hauer and Amanda Allen scored two minutes apart early in the second half Sunday as Canada qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico in the third-place game at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. Rosa Maalouf padded the lead with a late goal on a hot afternoon at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. "I think all of us are just completely overjoyed," said Canada's Clare Logan. "We worked so hard to get here. We put