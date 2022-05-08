Woman accused of killing brother, boyfriend is armed and on the run, Michigan cops say

Police are searching for a Michigan woman accused of gunning down her boyfriend and her brother, news outlets report.

Ruby Taverner, 22, shot the men to death inside an Independence Township apartment early in the morning Sunday, May 8, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office told TV station WDIV.

Deputies responded to a call around 3:20 a.m., found both victims inside, but no sign of Taverner, the station reported.

Her 25-year-old brother, Bishop Taverner, was in the living room. Deputies located the boyfriend, 26-year-old Ray Muscat, in a bedroom, the Associated Press reported.

Ruby Taverner has three registered handguns, and police consider her to be armed and dangerous, according to the AP.

Ruby Taverner’s phone and vehicle were still at the scene, leading investigators to believe she left on foot, The Detroit News reported.

Taverner is roughly 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, and has purple hair, police told the outlet. Anyone who sees her should not attempt to approach, but are encouraged to call 911.

Food truck passenger fatally shoots driver of stolen Jeep in highway chase, TN cops say

Neighbor shot man in chest after he threatened to hit his dog with shovel, TX cops say

Woman’s cellphone video shows friend accidentally shoot her in the head, TX cops say