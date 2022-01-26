Woman Accidentally Finds Winning Lottery Ticket in Spam Folder

A woman in Michigan unexpectedly stumbled on a winning lottery ticket in the spam folder of her email account.

"I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account. that’s when I saw an email from the lottery saying I had won a prize," Laura Spears told the Michigan Lottery. "I couldn't believe what I was reading. It's all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million USD!"

Prior to her win, the 55-year-old had purchased a ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot after seeing an ad on Facebook. She later confirmed her prize -- $1 million USD, which tripled with the Megaplier upgrade that costs an extra $1 USD.

Spears says she plans to share her winnings with her family and retire earlier than expected.