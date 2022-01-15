Woman, 91, still missing 2 weeks after massive Colorado fire

·4 min read

DENVER (AP) — Near the starting point of a Colorado wildfire that destroyed over 1,000 homes and buildings, one man stayed home in an apparent attempt to save a voluminous collection of papers documenting his family's history plus his personal writings and records of his community activism.

Robert Sharpe, 69, was spotted last month trying to fight the fire and waved off at least one warning for him to evacuate his home in a semi-rural area near Boulder, according to his brother Milt Sharpe. His remains were found inside his home a week after the Dec. 30 fire tore through the area.

The search was still on Friday for the only other person still listed as missing in the fire — at a site where a home burned on the outskirts of the town of Superior, downwind from the fire's origin point and across open fields and hiking trails at the edge of suburbia.

“We are still actively working on the searching for and identifying the remains of the second missing person,” Boulder County Sheriff's spokesperson Carrie Haverfield said.

Authorities have not named the woman, but relatives identified her as 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull while declining further comment to The Associated Press.

She lived with her adult granddaughter on plot of land that harkened back to the area's rural roots, with two dogs, two goats and two horses, said Amy Smith, a family friend. Smith organized an online fundraiser for Turnbull's granddaughter, Layla Cornell, who escaped the fire and is struggling to start over again.

Neighbor Scotty Roberts told KCNC-TV last week that he barely escaped his family’s home in the fire and went to Turnbull’s house to tell her to get out, asking a sheriff’s deputy to come with him.

However, as soon as the front door to the home opened and let air inside, the fire went “woosh” and intensified, he said. Cornell escaped, but Turnbull was tethered to her dogs, and the leashes were wrapped around a table, the station reported.

“I couldn’t pull all of them and the table with me at the same time,” said Roberts, who described the fire as being “everywhere” at that point.

He said he was sorry and ran, said Roberts, who shook with emotion during the interview.

Haverfield, the Boulder County Sheriff’s spokesperson, declined to answer questions about whether any first responders went to the home and whether anyone attempted to evacuate Turnbull, citing the ongoing investigation.

Robert Sharpe's home lies about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from Turnbull's house, and Milt Sharpe said one official told him that his brother was fighting the fire at his home and was warned to leave. Another official said he told a man to leave who refused and that he believed it was Robert Sharpe, Milt Sharpe said.

Robert Sharpe was not foolhardy and loved his life, so much so that it was hard to keep up with all of his interests and views, from conservation to children's rights to salsa dancing, Milt Sharpe said.

His older brother was someone who would have been willing to suffer some injuries in a fire to save what was important to him, including the documents and papers stored in dozens of file cabinets, Milt Sharpe said.

Milt Sharpe added he believed his brother would have fled if he had realized an “unsurvivable wall of fire” was headed his way.

Robert Sharpe worked in construction for many years and was handy with helping fix things and also offering articulate opinions on just about anything, calling into the community radio station and attending town meetings, his brother said.

Throughout his 30 years at radio station KGNU, former station manager and news director Sam Fuqua told The Denver Post that he recalled Sharpe calling to talk about environmental issues, politics and local development.

“He’s the kind of caller you want to have call in to your shows,” he said. “Someone who’s listening, thoughtful and connecting dots that nobody else in the conversation is connecting.”

Milt Sharpe is also mourning the loss of another brother who died while sequestered in a hospital room with COVID-19 two weeks before the fire. He said he is ashamed that he may have been callous to Robert Sharpe's efforts to help him understand the way he saw the world.

“It was massive, it was just a huge, large life he lived, and he did it with love and compassion," Milt Sharpe said.

Colleen Slevin, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call – Friday, February 25, 2022, 10 a.m. ET

    NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (the “Company”), a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter's results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 25, 202

  • Ukraine hacks add to worries of cyber conflict with Russia

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hackers on Friday temporarily shut down dozens of Ukrainian government websites, causing no major damage but adding to simmering tensions while Russia amasses troops on the Ukrainian border. Separately, in a rare gesture to the U.S. at a time of chilly relations, Russia said it had arrested members of a major ransomware gang that targeted U.S. entities. The events, though seemingly unrelated, came during a frenetic period of activity as the U.S. publicly accused Moscow of pr

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Without Ronaldo, Man United labours to FA Cup win over Villa

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United laboured to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to Scott McTominay’s early goal on Monday. McTominay met a curling cross from fellow midfielder Fred with a glancing header in the eighth minute to seal a home match against second-tier Middlesbrough in the fourth round next month. Yet the victory will do little to inspire confidence among United’s fans that Ralf Rangnick, the interim

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • NHL Notebook: Ottawa Senators ready to get back in the fray after 'frustrating' pause

    The Ottawa Senators are probably getting sick of each other. The good news? At least they're no longer sick. Having emerged from their second COVID-19 outbreak this season, the Senators will have played just once in 3 1/2 weeks because of coronavirus-related postponements when they visit the Calgary Flames on Thursday. "It's getting a little old," Ottawa winger Zach Sanford said of skate after repetitive skate with teammates following a recent practice. "You play the game to play games and compe

  • Oilers find new way to fail Connor McDavid amid Evander Kane speculation

    To expect McDavid to openly question Evander Kane's potential acquisition would be banking on him to belie his responsibility as Oilers captain.

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Cardinals, Rams to meet in playoffs despite Week 18 losses

    ARIZONA (11-6) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-5) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN/ABC BETTING LINE: Rams by 4, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Arizona 8-9-0, Los Angeles 8-9-0. SERIES RECORD: Rams lead 46-39-2. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Cardinals 30-23 on Dec. 13 in Glendale, Arizona. LAST WEEK: Cardinals lost to Seattle 38-30; Rams lost to San Francisco 27-24, OT. CARDINALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH (10), PASS (10), SCORING (11). CARDINALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (20), PASS (7), SCO

  • Wild-card debate ramps up ahead of Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    Add a fresh round of debate to a Canadian curling scene that has had no shortage of juicy storylines of late. The oft-discussed wild-card setup at the national championships took centre stage again Monday with the release of updated rankings that appeared to determine the play-in game matchup at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Nothing has been finalized yet by Curling Canada, which is also expected to make a joint announcement with the Canadian Olympic Committee this week on who will wear the

  • Jack Eichel skates with new Golden Knights teammates for first time

    Jack Eichel has been sidelined for over 10 months, but is inching closer to making his Golden Knights debut.