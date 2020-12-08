Grandmother Margaret, 90, becomes first person to receive Pfizer jab

Harriet Brewis
·5 min read
&lt;p&gt;Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech jab&lt;/p&gt; (PA)

Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech jab

(PA)

Grandmother Margaret Keenan, 90, has become the first patient in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 jab following its clinical approval.

Mrs Keenan, who is from Coventry and will be 91 next week, received the jab in her home town just after 6.30am on Tuesday, marking the start of an historic mass vaccination programme.

Jabs will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across the country on what has been dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Mrs Keenan, known to family and friends as Maggie, was given the jab at 6.31am by nurse May Parsons at her local hospital.

The former jewellery shop assistant, who turns 91 next week, only retired four years ago.

She has a daughter, a son and four grandchildren.

Asked how it felt to be making history, she said: “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19.

"It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.

“I can’t thank May and the NHS staff enough who have looked after me tremendously, and my advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it – if I can have it at 90 then you can have it too.”

Mr Hancock said he felt “emotional” after watching the milestone moment.

Just minutes after Mrs Keenan received her shot, he told Sky News: “I’m feeling quite emotional actually watching those pictures. It has been such a tough year for so many people and finally we have our way through it – our light at the end of the tunnel as so many people are saying.

“And just watching Margaret there – it seems so simple having a jab in your arm, but that will protect Margaret and it will protect the people around her.

“And if we manage to do that in what is going to be one of the biggest programmes in NHS history, if we manage to do that for everybody who is vulnerable to this disease then we can move on.”

&lt;p&gt;Matt Hancock said he felt &#x002018;quite emotional&#x002019; watching Mrs Keenan receive the first jab&lt;/p&gt;AFP via Getty Images

Matt Hancock said he felt ‘quite emotional’ watching Mrs Keenan receive the first jab

AFP via Getty Images

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens praised all those involved in delivering the new vaccine programme.

“Less than a year after the first case of this new disease was diagnosed, the NHS has now delivered the first clinically approved Covid-19 vaccination – that is a remarkable achievement,” Sir Simon said.

“A heartfelt thank you goes to everyone who has made this a reality – the scientists and doctors who worked tirelessly, and the volunteers who selflessly took part in the trials. They have achieved in months what normally takes years.

“My colleagues across the health service are rightly proud of this historic moment as we lead in deploying the PfizerBioNTech vaccine.

“I also want to thank Margaret, our first patient to receive the vaccine on the NHS.

“Today is just the first step in the largest vaccination programme this country has ever seen. It will take some months to complete the work as more vaccine supplies become available and until then we must not drop our guard. But if we all stay vigilant in the weeks and months ahead, we will be able to look back at this as a decisive turning point in the battle against the virus.”

&lt;p&gt;Margaret, or Maggie, said it was the &#x002018;best early birthday present&#x002019; she could wish for&lt;/p&gt;PA

Margaret, or Maggie, said it was the ‘best early birthday present’ she could wish for

PA

Like many around the country, Mrs Keenan has been self-isolating for most of this year and is planning on having a very small family “bubble” Christmas to keep safe.

Originally from Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, she has lived in Coventry for more than 60 years. She will receive a booster jab in 21 days to ensure she has the best chance of being protected against the virus.

In recognition of her roots, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis tweeted: “Fantastic to see Enniskillen woman, Margaret, receive the first vaccine this morning!

“The rollout starts today in Northern Ireland and across the rest of the country – supplied by the U.K. Government & administered by our brilliant NHS. #VDay.”

Meanwhile, NHS nurse Mrs Parsons said it was a “huge honour” to be the first in the country to deliver the vaccine to a patient.

She said: “It’s a huge honour to be the first person in the country to deliver a Covid-19 jab to a patient, I’m just glad that I’m able to play a part in this historic day.

“The last few months have been tough for all of us working in the NHS, but now it feels like there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Mrs Parsons, originally from the Philippines, has worked within the health service for the past 24 years and been at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire since 2003.

The NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme will see patients aged 80 and above who are already attending hospital as an outpatient, and those who are being discharged home after a hospital stay, among the first to receive the jab.

Care home providers are also being asked by the Department of Health and Social Care to begin booking staff in to vaccination clinics.

GPs are also expected to be able to begin vaccinating care home residents.

Any appointments not used for these groups will be used for healthcare workers who are at highest risk of serious illness from the virus.

