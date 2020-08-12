Woman, 8-year-old son rescued after spending night on northern Sask. island

A woman and her eight-year-old son spent an unplanned night in the northern Saskatchewan wilderness after strong winds pushed their canoe away from their intended destination.

The pair, from the Battlefords area of Saskatchewan, set off on their canoe Monday afternoon from a beach at Wadin Bay on Lac La Ronge, about 380 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

The plan was to make the short trip to the resort subdivision's other beach and meet up with her husband and their youngest son, but the paddlers never arrived.

Winds from the west were gusting to 49 km/h at that point Monday afternoon, pushing their canoe away from the shoreline and out into the lake.

According to Devin Bernatchez, the Lac La Ronge Indian Band's councillor for nearby Sucker River, the woman decided to stop paddling against the strong waves.

"So she just went with the wind instead of fighting it," he said. "And that's something that I think she's very smart for doing as she didn't want to risk capsizing in the big wind."

They ended up about three kilometres away on Eliason Island, where they stayed and waited for help to arrive — a decision Bernatchez also commended, especially since the strong winds persisted into the following day.

Bernatchez said the pair were reported missing late that afternoon, prompting the scrambling of local search and rescue personnel, volunteer searchers from Wadin Bay, Sucker River, La Ronge and Stanley Mission, the RCMP and conservation officers.

He said the missing woman reported later that she saw the lights from the searchers' boats later that night — but that their calls for help couldn't be heard above the strong winds and high waves.

"She said both her and her son were yelling as loud as they could," he said. "That must have been tough on her because she knew we were right there and then we left."

Maurice Ratt, Sucker River's fire chief, said the woman's husband was frantic, worried the boat may have capsized on the lake.

Ratt said the boats were out on the lake until about midnight before the decision was made to suspend the search for the night and resume at first daylight Tuesday morning.

He said two searchers on a boat found the pair and their canoe at around 6 a.m. CST Tuesday, about an hour after the search resumed.

"They were shaken up and they were cold. They were definitely hungry," he said. "And the young boy was missing his little brother."

