Woman, 51, on bicycle dies after being hit by sports car on an east Fresno County road

A 51-year-old bicyclist died Sunday morning after she was struck by a sports car in eastern Fresno County, authorities said.

The crash happened about 10:20 a.m. in the area of 19580 Watts Valley Road as the cyclist was heading west on the two-lane road. At the same time, the 45-year-old driver of an Acura NSX was going east.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas said the driver of the Acura “attempted to negotiate a curve in the roadway and allowed his vehicle to veer into the westbound lane directly into the path of the bicyclist.”

The bicyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was unable to steer away and was hit head-on, Salas said.

“The bicyclist sustained critical injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” he said.

The driver of the Acura was not injured and was not suspected of being under the influence, Salas said.