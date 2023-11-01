Woman’s $50,000 lottery prize was nothing compared to what she won only a week later

A $50,000 lottery win was already exciting for a Virginia woman, she told lottery officials.

It hardly compared to the over $900,000 prize she won just a week later.

Jennifer Minton of Gloucester won her first lottery prize of the week on the Safari Quest online game, according to an Oct. 31 news release from the Virginia Lottery.

She won her second prize sitting by a campfire, she told lottery officials. She was playing the same Safari Quest game when she suddenly saw the $912,936 jackpot reset.

“Dang, somebody just hit,” she recalled thinking. “They are so lucky!”

She looked at her screen again and realized she was the winner.

“I’m in shock!” she told Virginia officials. “I’m in disbelief!”

Gloucester County received more than $2.7 million for K-12 education from lottery funds in the last fiscal year, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The county is about 60 miles east of Richmond.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Missed jackpot years earlier fuels woman’s $2 million win, California Lottery says

Lottery player wins $500 in Missouri. His second ticket had a couple more zeroes

Grandfather won 2 jackpots. Now grandson credits lucky genes for own North Carolina win

Lottery player wins two $1 million Florida prizes in two months. ‘Can’t believe this’