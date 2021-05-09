Woman, 43, dies after house fire in Dudley
A 43-year-old woman has died and a 16-year-old girl is seriously injured after a house fire in Dudley.
West Midlands Police said officers were called to a house fire on Beacon Road, Sedgley, at around 3.45pm on Saturday.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, the woman was declared dead at the scene.
The teenage girl remains in hospital with serious injuries.
A 49-year-old man was taken to hospital but was released a short while later after being checked over, the force said.
The circumstances surrounding the fire are being investigated by police.
Detective Inspector Carla Thompson said: “We are working closely with the fire service to determine what happened. I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.
“Our thoughts are with the family of the woman at this difficult time, who are being supported by specialist officers.”
Local people are raising money and collecting donations to help those affected by the fire.
A GoFundMe page had raised more than £5,500 by Sunday evening and a baking business organised a raffle.
Local charitable initiative Small Steps to Making a Difference – founded by Jade Caldicott and Michelle Debattista – is gathering donations such as clothing.
“Everybody has been so wonderful and flocked together to provide basically what (they) are going to need,” Ms Debattista told the PA news agency.
“Someone came in this morning with trainers, jogging bottoms, t-shirts and hoodies – others joined in.
“When the time comes and they are ready to go back into some sort of accommodation then we will sort out the furniture donations.”