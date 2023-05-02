Woman, 31, stabbed to death while ‘on phone to her grandmother’

Police on the scene in south London after a woman was killed - UKNIP/UKNIP

A woman was stabbed to death while on her phone to her grandmother in an apparently random attack in a South London street, residents have claimed.

The 31-year-old woman died in Stockwell Park Walk, Brixton, after she was set upon in broad daylight on Bank Holiday Monday. A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Local residents say she was seen on her way home near Brixton’s 02 Academy after buying a birthday present for her mother when the attacker struck from behind.

A resident said the victim, believed to be of Ghanaian descent, was walking to the flat she shares with her parents and siblings for a birthday celebration.

A 52-year-old woman told the Evening Standard she saw the victim’s father at the crime scene.

“He said his daughter had gone to buy a present for her mother and was on her way home,” she said.

“She was on the phone to her grandmother when she was attacked. The grandmother heard a terrible scream and then the phone dropped. The grandmother phoned the dad who then tried to call his daughter’s number but got no answer.”

CCTV footage seized

She added: “The dad was broken and his family devastated. They have no idea why anyone would do this to her. They are a lovely family.”

Police confirmed one possible line of enquiry was that the attack was random and the victim and her attacker were not known to each other. CCTV footage from the area has been seized by police.

Paramedics and an air ambulance were called, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of her family assembled at the police cordon to pray. A blue tent had been set up while police officers conducted searches in the area.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Lambeth, said: “This is a shocking attack and my thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends as they come to terms with this awful news.

“We will do everything we can to support them at this incredibly difficult time.

“I recognise the considerable concern this incident has caused and I’d like to reassure you that a dedicated team of detectives are carrying out a number of enquiries and have made an arrest.

“Despite this, we have additional officers in the area to respond to any concerns from members of the community and I would ask people to report any suspicious activity to us.”